Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $13.27 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $54.90 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.