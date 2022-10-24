Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

URA opened at $20.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $31.60.

