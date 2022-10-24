Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.98 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $312.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.04. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.80.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.