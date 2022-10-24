Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $11.16 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after buying an additional 574,133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after buying an additional 368,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock opened at $78.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

