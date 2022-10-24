Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $12.58 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Datadog by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,507 shares of company stock worth $10,148,963. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

Datadog stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8,111.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.