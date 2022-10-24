Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,475.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,110.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

