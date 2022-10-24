Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

