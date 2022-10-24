Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Cut by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $84.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.