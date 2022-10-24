Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,663 shares of company stock worth $18,988,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

