Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $65.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

