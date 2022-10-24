Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,983 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

RWL stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

