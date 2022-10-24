Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in State Street by 165.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $67.90 on Monday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

