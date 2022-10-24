American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

