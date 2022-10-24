Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 255,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

