Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,610 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

