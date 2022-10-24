American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.