Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
