Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after buying an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $167.83 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

