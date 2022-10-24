Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 51,607 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.