Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $188.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

