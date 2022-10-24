Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 74,172 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,172 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

