Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,926.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.9 %

K opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

