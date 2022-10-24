1,004 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $232.38 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

