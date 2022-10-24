CX Institutional Sells 423 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 738.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 21,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 328,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.90.

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

