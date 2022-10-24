Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,899 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Generac were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Generac by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Generac by 5,480.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Generac by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after acquiring an additional 125,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $108.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.26 and its 200-day moving average is $225.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

