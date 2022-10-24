Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aflac were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Aflac by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.9 %

AFL opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

