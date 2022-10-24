Clear Street Markets LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 401.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

