Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of DaVita as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $88.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

