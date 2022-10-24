Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 107 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Generac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $108.67 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.26 and a 200-day moving average of $225.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.08.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.