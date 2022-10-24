Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.