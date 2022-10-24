D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after buying an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after buying an additional 3,074,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

