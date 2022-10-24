Lincoln National Corp Buys 973 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 226.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 318.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 457,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

