Comerica Bank Acquires 639 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $227.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.



