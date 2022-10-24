Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 660 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.31 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

