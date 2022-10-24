Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $590,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AER opened at $50.42 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

