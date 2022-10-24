Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAP opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

