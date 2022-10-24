Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 21,931 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

