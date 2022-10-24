Comerica Bank Purchases 830 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $73.92 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

