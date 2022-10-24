Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $103.94 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

