Comerica Bank Purchases 17,048 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 307.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after buying an additional 1,188,306 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after buying an additional 1,081,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

