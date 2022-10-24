Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 795 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $112.79 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $161.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 626.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

