Xponance Inc. Invests $903,000 in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE:APP opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27, a PEG ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.27.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

