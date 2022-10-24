Xponance Inc. Buys 1,499 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,894,000 after buying an additional 53,510 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,201,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $132.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day moving average of $163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

