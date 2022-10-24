Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

