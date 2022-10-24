Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 735 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,080 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after buying an additional 481,408 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

