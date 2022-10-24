Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.