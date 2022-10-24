Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE APD opened at $240.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

