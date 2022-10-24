Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in KLA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 135.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $287.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.90 and its 200-day moving average is $335.32. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.