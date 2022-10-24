iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

