Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $57.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

